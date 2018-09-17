IBPS Clerk 2018: Online application process to start from tomorrow, know how to apply at ibps.in

IBPS RRB Clerk 2018 recruitment 2018: All the candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, ibps.in, till October 10, 2018 IBPS RRB Clerk 2018 recruitment 2018: All the candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, ibps.in, till October 10, 2018

IBPS RRB Clerk 2018 recruitment 2018: The online window of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) RRB clerk recruitment will open tomorrow, September 18. All the candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, ibps.in till October 10, 2018.

This time, a total of 7,275 clerks will be recruited by the participating banks. IBPS will conduct the preliminary examination in December. The online exam will be held in two stages — preliminary and main.

IBPS RRB Clerk recruitment 2018: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘online application’ tab

Step 3: In the new window, register yourself with e-mail id and password, and all the important details as mentioned. Remember you are not supposed to change or close e-mail id until the entire recruitment process gets completed.

Step 4: Pay your application fees

Step 5: Once the application process completes, download it and take a print out for further reference.

IBPS Clerk 2018: Eligibility

The candidate has to be an Indian national.

Age limit:

The candidate must be not less than 20 years and not above 28 years. This means the candidate should not be born later than September 1, 1998. There is age relaxation for the reserved category.

Educational qualification:

A candidate must have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. They should have the working knowledge of computer systems. The candidate should have passed in English as one of the subjects at SSC/ HSC/ Intermediate/ Graduation level.

IBPS Clerk 2018: Important dates

Online application process: September 18 to October 10, 2018

Application fees payment: September 18 to October 10, 2018

Conduct of pre-exam training: November 26 to December 1, 2018

Download of preliminary exam call letter: November 2018

Date of prelim exam: December 8, 9, 15, and 16, 2018.

