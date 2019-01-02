IBPS CRP Clerk VIII prelims result 2018 by January 4, check updates here

IBPS clerk prelims result 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will declare the result of clerk examination by January 4. Talking to indianexpress.com, an official from IBPS said, “We are trying to release the results of IBPS Clerk examination by January 4. The candidates can check the result after 5 pm on the official website.”

Those who qualify IBPS clerk prelims will then have to appear for the main exam, scheduled to held on January 20. The candidates who had appeared in the IBPS clerk exam preliminary examinations can check the result through the official website, ibps.in. The examinations were held in two phases — December 8 and 9, and on December 15 and 16 to fill a total of 7,275 vacancies for clerk posts in various banks.

There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the objective tests in both main and prelims. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the

candidate, there will be no penalty for that question

The application process for IBPS clerk had started on September 18 and had closed on October 10, 2018. Last year, the IBPS Clerk prelims were held from December 2 onwards and the result was out on December 29.