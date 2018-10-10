IBPS Clerk 2018: Registration to close today, apply at ibps.in

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2018: The date of the prelims exam is December 8, 9, 15, and 16, 2018 IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2018: The date of the prelims exam is December 8, 9, 15, and 16, 2018

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close the registration for the clerk recruitment exam 2018 today. The application process for IBPS Clerk had started on September 18 and will end on October 10, 2018. Candidates can log in on the official website – ibps.in to fill in their details and pay the fees.

This time, there are 7275 vacancies available for clerks posts in various banks. In 2016, IBPS released 19,243 vacant posts and 19 banks participated in the recruitment drive.

IBPS Clerk 2018: Important dates

Online application ends: October 10, 2018

Application fees payment: September 18 to October 10, 2018

Download of pre-exam training call letter: November 2018

Conduct of pre-exam training: November 26 to December 1, 2018

Download of preliminary exam call letter: November 2018

Date of prelim exam: December 8, 9, 15, and 16, 2018

Age limit: The candidate must be not less than 20 years and not above 28 years. This means the candidate should not be born later than September 1, 1998. There is age relaxation for the reserved category.

Educational qualification: A candidate must hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university. They should have the working knowledge of computer systems. The candidate should have passed in English as one of the subjects at SSC/ HSC/ Intermediate/ Graduation level.

