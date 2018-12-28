IBPS clerk prelims result 2018 to release soon: How to check

IBPS clerk prelims result 2018: The result of preliminary clerk examinations is expected to release soon by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). To check the IBPS clerk result, candidates can log in on the official website – ibps.in. As per the notification, the prelims result is expected by December end or beginning of January 2019. IBPS has conducted the exam to fill a total of 7,275 vacancies for clerks posts in various banks.

The application process for IBPS Clerk had started on September 18 and had closed on October 10, 2018. The prelims were held on December 8 and 9, and on December 15 and 16. Last year, the IBPS Clerk prelims was held from December 2 onwards and the result was out on December 29.

Those who qualify IBPS clerk prelims will then have to appear for the main exam, scheduled to held on January 20.

Once the result is out, the candidates have to keep their roll number handy and log in. After announcing the result, IBPS will release the score after a few days

The preliminary exam was computer-based where objective type questions of 100 marks will be asked. It will have to be completed in one hour. The exam will have three sections — Numerical ability (35 questions and 35 marks), English language (30 questions and 30 marks) and Reasoning ability (35 questions and 35 marks).

