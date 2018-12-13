IBPS clerk prelims 2018 admit card released at ibps.in

IBPS clerk prelims admit card 2018: Admit cards for the 2010 IBPS preliminary clerk examinations are released the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). To download the admit card, candidates can log in on the official website – ibps.in. The institute is aiming to fill a total of 7,275 vacancies for clerks posts in various banks through the exam. The application process for IBPS Clerk had started on September 18 and had closed on October 10, 2018. The admit cards were released today on November 26.

IBPS clerk prelims admit card 2018, here’s how to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the IBPS, ibps.in

Step 2: On the top of the homepage, click on the download call letter link

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page where you have to click on ‘ Download Pre Exam Training call letter’ link

Step 4: Enter your registration number, password, and a captcha code as shown in the image.

Step 5: Your call letter will be available when you click on “Login” Step 6: In case you enter your details wrong, you can press “Reset” and the page will be cleared, after which you can enter your details again.

The preliminary exam will be computer-based where objective type questions of 100 marks will be asked. It will have to be completed in one hour. The exam will have three sections — Numerical ability (35 questions and 35 marks), English language (30 questions and 30 marks) and Reasoning ability (35 questions and 35 marks).

