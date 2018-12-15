IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: Paper analysis of slot two

IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has concluded the slot two of the preliminary examinations for recruitment to the post of clerk on Saturday, December 15. The exam is being conducted in four-time slots, two each in the morning and evening.

Advertising

A total of 100 questions had to be answered in 60 minutes. All the sections, except English Language, were available in both English and Hindi. Every correct answer will fetch 1 mark, while every incorrect answer will reduce the score by 0.25. This year there is sectional timing of 20 minutes.

LIVE UPDATES: IBPS Clerk prelims 2018

IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: Section wise paper analysis

English Language:

There was one set of Reading Comprehension with 6 questions out of which two questions were based on synonyms. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.

Reasoning Ability:

There were three sets of five questions each from Seating Arrangement and Data Arrangement. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.

READ | IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: Paper analysis of slot one

Numerical Ability:

There was one set of five questions from Data Interpretation (Bar Graph based). The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.

–Paper analysis by Career Launcher