IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: Paper analysis of slot-II

IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) concluded the second slot of the preliminary examination for recruitment to the post of clerk. According to the expert, except from a slight difficulty in English, the overall paper was moderate.
The preliminary exam was a computer-based examination of an hour. The exam had three sections — Numerical ability (35 questions and 35 marks), English language (30 questions and 30 marks) and Reasoning ability (35 questions and 35 marks). The prelims examination will also be conducted on December 9 and December 15, 16.
LIVE UPDATES | IBPS Clerk prelims 2018
IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: Section wise paper analysis
Section
Total Questions
Level of difficulty
Good Attempts
Time taken (in minutes)
English Language
30
Easy- Moderate
20- 23
20
Reasoning Ability
35
Easy-Moderate
28-30
20
Numerical Ability
READ | IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: Check paper analysis of slot one
35
Easy-Moderate
21-25
20
Total
100
Easy-Moderate
70-78
60
English Language:
Topic
Number of questions
Level of difficulty
Reading Comprehension – based on impression of leaders in politics and society (There were two questions based on vocabulary.)
7
Moderate
Cloze Test (Bold words based)
5
Easy-Moderate
Fill in the blanks (Based on single FIB)
5
Easy-Moderate
Spot the Error – Statement based – find the wrong statement.
5
Easy-Moderate
Phrase Replacement
3
Easy-Moderate
Match the following (Sentence Completion)
5
Moderate
Questions from the RC passage were mainly factual. Two questions were from Vocabulary. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.
Reasoning Ability:
Topic
Number of questions
Level of Difficulty
AR (Data Arrangement – Floor based)
5
Moderate
AR (Linear Seating Arrangement – in 2 parallel rows facing North/South)
5
Moderate
AR (Data Arrangement – month based)
5
Moderate
AR (Data Arrangement)
5
Moderate
Blood Relation – set based
2
Easy
Number based – Set
5
Easy
Word-based – Set
5
Easy-Moderate
Syllogism
3
Easy-Moderate
There were four sets of five questions each from Seating Arrangement and Data Arrangement. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.
Numerical Ability:
Topic
Number of questions
Level of Difficulty
Data Interpretation (Bar Graph)
5
Easy-Moderate
Data Interpretation (Caselet – Distance based)
5
Easy-Moderate
Simplification/Approximation
10
Easy
Comparison of variables: Quadratic Equations
5
Easy
Age based
1
Moderate
Ratio and Proportion
1
Moderate
Average
1
Moderate
Time, Speed and Distance
1
Moderate
Time and work
1
Moderate
Profit, Loss and Discount
1
Moderate
Miscellaneous (Quant based)
4
Moderate
There were two sets of Data Interpretation. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.
– With inputs from Career Launcher