IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: Paper analysis of slot-II

IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) concluded the second slot of the preliminary examination for recruitment to the post of clerk. According to the expert, except from a slight difficulty in English, the overall paper was moderate.

The preliminary exam was a computer-based examination of an hour. The exam had three sections — Numerical ability (35 questions and 35 marks), English language (30 questions and 30 marks) and Reasoning ability (35 questions and 35 marks). The prelims examination will also be conducted on December 9 and December 15, 16.

IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: Section wise paper analysis

Section

Total Questions

Level of difficulty

Good Attempts

Time taken (in minutes)

English Language

30

Easy- Moderate

20- 23

20

Reasoning Ability

35

Easy-Moderate

28-30

20

Numerical Ability

35

Easy-Moderate

21-25

20

Total

100

Easy-Moderate

70-78

60

English Language:

Topic

Number of questions

Level of difficulty

Reading Comprehension – based on impression of leaders in politics and society (There were two questions based on vocabulary.)

7

Moderate

Cloze Test (Bold words based)

5

Easy-Moderate

Fill in the blanks (Based on single FIB)

5

Easy-Moderate

Spot the Error – Statement based – find the wrong statement.

5

Easy-Moderate

Phrase Replacement

3

Easy-Moderate

Match the following (Sentence Completion)

5

Moderate

Questions from the RC passage were mainly factual. Two questions were from Vocabulary. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.

Reasoning Ability:

Topic

Number of questions

Level of Difficulty

AR (Data Arrangement – Floor based)

5

Moderate

AR (Linear Seating Arrangement – in 2 parallel rows facing North/South)

5

Moderate

AR (Data Arrangement – month based)

5

Moderate

AR (Data Arrangement)

5

Moderate

Blood Relation – set based

2

Easy

Number based – Set

5

Easy

Word-based – Set

5

Easy-Moderate

Syllogism

3

Easy-Moderate

There were four sets of five questions each from Seating Arrangement and Data Arrangement. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.

Numerical Ability:

Topic

Number of questions

Level of Difficulty

Data Interpretation (Bar Graph)

5

Easy-Moderate

Data Interpretation (Caselet – Distance based)

5

Easy-Moderate

Simplification/Approximation

10

Easy

Comparison of variables: Quadratic Equations

5

Easy

Age based

1

Moderate

Ratio and Proportion

1

Moderate

Average

1

Moderate

Time, Speed and Distance

1

Moderate

Time and work

1

Moderate

Profit, Loss and Discount

1

Moderate

Miscellaneous (Quant based)

4

Moderate

There were two sets of Data Interpretation. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.

– With inputs from Career Launcher