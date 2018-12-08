IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: Paper analysis in detail

IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has concluded the preliminary examination for recruitment to the post of clerk, and according to expert, the overall paper was moderate. The preliminary exam was a computer-based examination of an hour. The exam had three sections — Numerical ability (35 questions and 35 marks), English language (30 questions and 30 marks) and Reasoning ability (35 questions and 35 marks). The prelims examination will also be conducted on December 9 and December 15, 16.

IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: Check analysis of slot-III

Section

Total Questions

Level of difficulty

Good Attempts

Time taken (in minutes)

English Language

30

Easy- Moderate

20- 24

20

Reasoning Ability

35

Easy-Moderate

28-30

20

Numerical Ability

35

Easy-Moderate

21-24

20

Total

100

Easy-Moderate

69-78

60

English Language:

Topic

Number of questions

Level of difficulty

Advertising

Reading Comprehension – based on introverts and extroverts (There was one question based on vocabulary.)

5

Moderate

Spot the Error –

10

Easy-Moderate

Match the statements from Column 1 with Column 2

5

Easy-Moderate

Parajumble/Sentence Rearrangement

10

Easy-Moderate

There was one set of Reading Comprehension. One question was from Vocabulary. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.

Reasoning Ability:

Topic

Number of questions

Level of Difficulty

AR (Circular Seating Arrangement)

5

Moderate

AR (Data Arrangement – Height based)

5

Moderate

AR (Data Arrangement – day based)

5

Moderate

AR (Data Arrangement)

5

Easy-Moderate

Direction – set based

5

Moderate

Alphabet Series – Rank based

5

Easy

Alphabet based

2

Easy-Moderate

Syllogism

3

Easy-Moderate

There were four sets of five questions each from Seating Arrangement and Data Arrangement. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.

Numerical Ability:

Topic

Number of questions

Level of Difficulty

Data Interpretation (Bar Graph)

5

Easy-Moderate

Number Series (Wrong number series)

3

Easy

Number Series (Completion of series)

2

Easy

Simplification/Approximation

10

Easy

Comparison of variables: Quadratic Equations

5

Easy

Time and work

1

Moderate

Ratio and Proportion

1

Moderate

Mixture and Alligation

1

Moderate

Simple Interest/Compound Interest

1

Moderate

Profit, Loss and Discount

1

Moderate

Miscellaneous (Quant based)

5

Moderate

There was one set of five questions from Data Interpretation (Bar Graph). The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.

