IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: Paper analysis in detail

IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has concluded the preliminary examination for recruitment to the post of clerk, and according to expert, the overall paper was moderate. The preliminary exam was a computer-based examination of an hour. The exam had three sections — Numerical ability (35 questions and 35 marks), English language (30 questions and 30 marks) and Reasoning ability (35 questions and 35 marks). The prelims examination will also be conducted on December 9 and December 15, 16.
IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: Check analysis of slot-III
Section
Total Questions
Level of difficulty
Good Attempts
Time taken (in minutes)
English Language
30
Easy- Moderate
20- 24
20
Reasoning Ability
35
Easy-Moderate
28-30
20
Numerical Ability
35
Easy-Moderate
21-24
20
Total
100
Easy-Moderate
69-78
60
English Language:
Topic
Number of questions
Level of difficulty
Reading Comprehension – based on introverts and extroverts (There was one question based on vocabulary.)
5
Moderate
Spot the Error –
10
Easy-Moderate
Match the statements from Column 1 with Column 2
5
Easy-Moderate
Parajumble/Sentence Rearrangement
10
Easy-Moderate
There was one set of Reading Comprehension. One question was from Vocabulary. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.
Reasoning Ability:
Topic
Number of questions
Level of Difficulty
AR (Circular Seating Arrangement)
5
Moderate
AR (Data Arrangement – Height based)
5
Moderate
AR (Data Arrangement – day based)
5
Moderate
AR (Data Arrangement)
5
Easy-Moderate
Direction – set based
5
Moderate
Alphabet Series – Rank based
5
Easy
Alphabet based
2
Easy-Moderate
Syllogism
3
Easy-Moderate
There were four sets of five questions each from Seating Arrangement and Data Arrangement. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.
Numerical Ability:
Topic
Number of questions
Level of Difficulty
Data Interpretation (Bar Graph)
5
Easy-Moderate
Number Series (Wrong number series)
3
Easy
Number Series (Completion of series)
2
Easy
Simplification/Approximation
10
Easy
Comparison of variables: Quadratic Equations
5
Easy
Time and work
1
Moderate
Ratio and Proportion
1
Moderate
Mixture and Alligation
1
Moderate
Simple Interest/Compound Interest
1
Moderate
Profit, Loss and Discount
1
Moderate
Miscellaneous (Quant based)
5
Moderate
There was one set of five questions from Data Interpretation (Bar Graph). The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.
With inputs from Career Launcher