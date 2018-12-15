IBPS Clerk prelims 2018 HIGHLIGHTS: Expert’s paper analysis, candidates’ reactions

IBPS Clerk prelims 2018 HIGHLIGHTS: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has concluded the preliminary examinations for recruitment to the post of clerk on Saturday, December 15. The preliminary exam was a computer-based examination of an hour. The exam had three sections — Numerical ability (35 questions and 35 marks), English language (30 questions and 30 marks) and Reasoning ability (35 questions and 35 marks).

The institute is aiming to fill a total of 7,275 vacancies for clerks posts in various banks through the exam. The application process for IBPS Clerk had started on September 18 and had closed on October 10, 2018.

A candidate must have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the central government. They should have the working knowledge of computer systems. The candidate should have passed in English as one of the subjects at SSC/ HSC/ Intermediate/ Graduation level.