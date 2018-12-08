IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: Important preparation tips, instructions before appearing for exams

IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct the preliminary examination for the recruitment to the post of clerk in two phases. The examination will be conducted on December 8, 9 and December 15, 16.

Advertising

The admit card is available to download at the official website, ibps.in, the candidates who will appear in the examinations can do so through it.

IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: Last minute tips before appearing for exams

Tips and tricks to follow

Online mock tests: Do not try to attempt any new topic at the last moment. It will only create confusion and make you nervous. If you want to revise or check your preparation for the last time, just attempt one or two mock tests. They are the best in giving you a detailed result of where you stand along with highlighting your strong and weak points. This will give you enough confidence to sit for the final examination

LIVE UPDATES | IBPS Clerk prelims 2018

Advertising

Time management: It is very important for you to divide your time frame for each topic in the examination hall. Don’t ponder upon one question for a long time.

READ | IBPS Clerk prelims syllabus 2018: Check here

Maintaining speed: Speed and accuracy are vital for good performance. Ensure that your calculation speed while answering data interpretation and logical reasoning is apt. Knowing your calculations and tables do go a long way in helping you achieve better results.

Instructions before entering the exam centres

Call letter: It is mandatory for the candidates to carry their call letter at the examination centre. It will contain details such as examination venue, exam duration, roll number, name and other information. Candidates should keep in mind that if they fail to carry the same, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall in any case.

Identity proof: Candidates also have to bring one photo identity proof such as passport/Aadhaar/ PAN card/ driving license/ voter’s Id card/ bank passbook with duly attested photograph/identity card issued by school or college/gazetted officer in the official letterhead in original as well as a self-attested photocopy thereof. The same should be submitted along with the call letter to the invigilators.

Items banned: There are few items which are not allowed inside the hall such as mobile phones, pagers or any other communication devices. Carrying the same will lead to disqualification of the candidates.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected