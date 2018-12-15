IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: Expert’s paper analysis

IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has concluded the preliminary examinations for recruitment to the post of the clerk on Saturday, December 15. Spanning a period of one week, the exam is being conducted in four-time slots: two each in the morning and evening.

A total of 100 questions had to be answered in 60 minutes. All the sections, except English Language, were available in both English and Hindi. Every correct answer will fetch 1 mark, while every incorrect answer will reduce the score by 0.25. This year there is sectional timing of 20 minutes.

IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: Check section wise paper analysis

English Language:

There was one set of Reading Comprehension with 8 questions out of which 2 questions were based on synonyms. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.

Reasoning Ability:

There were four sets of five questions each from Seating Arrangement and Data Arrangement. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.

Numerical Ability:

There was one set of five questions from Data Interpretation (Line Graph based). The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.

– Paper analysis by Career Launcher