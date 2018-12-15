Toggle Menu
IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: Expert’s paper analysishttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/bank-jobs/ibps-clerk-prelims-2018-experts-paper-analysis-5495421/

IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: Expert’s paper analysis

IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: Here is the section wise paper analysis by expert

ibps, ibps clerk exam 2018, ibps clerk prelims exam analysis, ibps clerk prelims exam analysis 2018, ibps clerk prelims
IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: Here is the section wise paper analysis by expert

IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has concluded the preliminary examinations for recruitment to the post of the clerk on Saturday, December 15. Spanning a period of one week, the exam is being conducted in four-time slots: two each in the morning and evening.

A total of 100 questions had to be answered in 60 minutes. All the sections, except English Language, were available in both English and Hindi. Every correct answer will fetch 1 mark, while every incorrect answer will reduce the score by 0.25. This year there is sectional timing of 20 minutes.

LIVE UPDATES: IBPS Clerk prelims 2018

IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: Check section wise paper analysis 

READ | IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: Paper analysis of slot one

English Language:

There was one set of Reading Comprehension with 8 questions out of which 2 questions were based on synonyms. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.

Reasoning Ability:

There were four sets of five questions each from Seating Arrangement and Data Arrangement. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.

Numerical Ability:

There was one set of five questions from Data Interpretation (Line Graph based). The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.

– Paper analysis by Career Launcher

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android