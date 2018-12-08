IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: Check paper analysis of slot one

IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) concluded the first shift of the preliminary examination for recruitment to the post of clerk in two phases. As per the analyst, the English section was lengthy, with the overall difficulty level of the paper was moderate.

The preliminary exam was a computer-based examination of an hour. The exam had three sections — Numerical ability (35 questions and 35 marks), English language (30 questions and 30 marks) and Reasoning ability (35 questions and 35 marks).

IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: Section wise paper analysis

Section

Total Questions

Level of difficulty

Good Attempts

Time taken (in minutes) English Language

30

Easy- Moderate

20- 22

20

Reasoning Ability

35

Easy-Moderate

28-30

20

Numerical Ability

35

Easy-Moderate

22-25

20

Total

100

Easy-Moderate

71-78

60

English Language:

Topic

Number of questions

Level of difficulty

Reading Comprehension – based on flexibility in jobs (There was one question based on synonyms.)

6

Moderate

Parajumbles /Sentence rearrangement – based on craze of cricket.

5

Easy-Moderate

Fill in the blanks (Based on single FIB)

4

Easy-Moderate

Phrase Replacement 5

Easy-Moderate

Vocabulary based (Spelling)

5

Easy-Moderate

Match the following (Sentence Completion)

5

Moderate

Reading Comprehension was lengthy. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.

Reasoning Ability

Topic

Number of questions

Level of Difficulty

AR (Data Arrangement – 7 Persons/Location/Month)

5

Moderate

AR (Linear Seating Arrangement – in 2 parallel rows facing North/South)

5

Moderate

AR (Square Seating Arrangement – facing in/out)

5

Moderate

AR (Data Arrangement – Day based)

5

Moderate Direction – set based

5

Difficult

Alphabet Series (5 words was given)

5

Easy-Moderate

Word-based (Pairs of letters)

1

Easy-Moderate

Syllogism

4

Easy-Moderate

There were four sets of five questions each from Seating Arrangement and Data Arrangement. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.

Numerical Ability:

Topic

Number of questions

Level of Difficulty

Data Interpretation (Table based)

5 Easy-Moderate

Simplification/Approximation

10

Easy

Number Series (Series Completion)

5

Easy

Comparison of variables: Quadratic Equations

5

Easy

Comparison of quantities: Quantity I and Quantity II

5

Moderate

Mensuration

1

Moderate

Ratio and Proportion

1

Moderate

Average

1

Moderate

Time, Speed and Distance

1

Moderate

Miscellaneous (Quant based)

1

Moderate

There was one set of five questions from Data Interpretation (table based). The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.

– With inputs from Career Launcher