IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: Check paper analysis of slot one

IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) concluded the first shift of the preliminary examination for recruitment to the post of clerk in two phases. As per the analyst, the English section was lengthy, with the overall difficulty level of the paper was moderate.
The preliminary exam was a computer-based examination of an hour. The exam had three sections — Numerical ability (35 questions and 35 marks), English language (30 questions and 30 marks) and Reasoning ability (35 questions and 35 marks).
IBPS Clerk prelims 2018: Section wise paper analysis
Section
Total Questions
Level of difficulty
Good Attempts
Time taken (in minutes) English Language
30
Easy- Moderate
20- 22
20
Reasoning Ability
35
Easy-Moderate
28-30
20
Numerical Ability
35
Easy-Moderate
22-25
20
Total
100
Easy-Moderate
71-78
60
LIVE UPDATES | IBPS Clerk prelims 2018
English Language:
Topic
Number of questions
Level of difficulty
Reading Comprehension – based on flexibility in jobs (There was one question based on synonyms.)
6
Moderate
Parajumbles /Sentence rearrangement – based on craze of cricket.
5
Easy-Moderate
Fill in the blanks (Based on single FIB)
4
Easy-Moderate
Phrase Replacement 5
Easy-Moderate
Vocabulary based (Spelling)
5
Easy-Moderate
Match the following (Sentence Completion)
5
Moderate
Reading Comprehension was lengthy. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.
Reasoning Ability
Topic
Number of questions
Level of Difficulty
AR (Data Arrangement – 7 Persons/Location/Month)
5
Moderate
AR (Linear Seating Arrangement – in 2 parallel rows facing North/South)
5
Moderate
AR (Square Seating Arrangement – facing in/out)
5
Moderate
AR (Data Arrangement – Day based)
5
Moderate Direction – set based
5
Difficult
Alphabet Series (5 words was given)
5
Easy-Moderate
Word-based (Pairs of letters)
1
Easy-Moderate
Syllogism
4
Easy-Moderate
There were four sets of five questions each from Seating Arrangement and Data Arrangement. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.
Numerical Ability:
Topic
Number of questions
Level of Difficulty
Data Interpretation (Table based)
5 Easy-Moderate
Simplification/Approximation
10
Easy
Number Series (Series Completion)
5
Easy
Comparison of variables: Quadratic Equations
5
Easy
Comparison of quantities: Quantity I and Quantity II
5
Moderate
Mensuration
1
Moderate
Ratio and Proportion
1
Moderate
Average
1
Moderate
Time, Speed and Distance
1
Moderate
Miscellaneous (Quant based)
1
Moderate
There was one set of five questions from Data Interpretation (table based). The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.
– With inputs from Career Launcher