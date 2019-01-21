IBPS Clerk Main exams 2019 analysis from experts

IBPS Clerk Main exams 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the clerk main examination on January 20, 2019. There were four sections — General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude and Quantitative Aptitude.

Advertising

A total of 190 questions had to be answered in 160 minutes. Except for General English, the rest of the objective questions were in a bilingual format that is, in English and Hindi. Each incorrect answer will reduce the score by 1/4th marks assigned to the respective question.

The detailed break-up of IBPS Clerk Main Exam 2018 is as follows:

General/financial awareness:

Most of the questions came from the Banking Awareness, Financial Awareness and Current Affairs (maximum questions were from last six months, that is, from July 2018 to January 2019) sections. There were some questions from the static section of General Awareness. 3-4 questions were from banking awareness. The overall difficulty of this section was easy to moderate. Some questions were like: River based – 1 Q., Bank/Chairman – 1 Q., Chipko Andolan – 1 Q., Jan Dhan Yojana – 1 Q. etc.

General English

There were a total of 3 sets of Reading Comprehension. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate to difficult.

Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude

There was no question from Computer Aptitude. There were 5 sets of seating arrangement and data arrangement. Level of difficulty of this section was moderate to difficult.

Quantitative Aptitude

Advertising

There were four sets of Data Interpretation. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate.

– With inputs from Career Launcher