IBPS Clerk prelims syllabus 2018: Check here

IBPS Clerk exam 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct the preliminary examination for the recruitment to the post of clerk in two phases. The examination will be conducted on December 8, 9 and December 15, 16. The admit card of the clerk examination is expected to be released on Saturday, November 24.

IBPS Clerk exam 2018: Check section wise syllabus

English Language

Vocabulary

Synonyms, Antonyms, Homonyms, Word Formation, Spelling.

Grammar

Spotting Errors, Phrases and idioms, Direct and Indirect speech, Active/ Passive voice.

Reading comprehension

Theme Detection, Passage completion, Topic rearrangement of passage, Deriving Conclusion.

Reasoning

Verbal Reasoning

Analogy, Classification, Word formation, Statement and conclusions Syllogism, Statement and assumptions, Statement and arguments, Coding Decoding, Blood Relations, Passage and conclusions, Alphabet test, Series Test, Number, Ranking and time sequence, Direction sense Test, Decision making test, Figure series, Input/output, Assertion and reasoning, Sitting Arrangement

Non-Verbal Reasoning

Series test, Odd figure Out, Analogy, Miscellaneous Test.

General Awareness

Current affairs related to national and international issues of last 6 months, Overview of Indian Financial System, History of Indian banking system, Recent credit and monetary policies.

Introduction to National financial institutions like RBI, SEBI, IRDA, FSDC etc and of International organizations like IMF, World Bank, ADB, UN etc, Abbreviations and Economic terminologies, Banking Terms, Important Government Schemes on capital & money market.

Quantitative Aptitude

Ratio and proportion, Averages, Time and work, Speed, Distance and time, Mixture and allegation Stocks and shares, Percentages, Partnership, Clocks, Volume and surface Area, Bar & Graphs, Line charts, Tables

Height and Distances, Logarithms, Permutation and combinations, Simple and compound interest, Equations, Probability, Trigonometry, Profit, Loss and Discount, Mensuration, Elements of Algebra, Data Interpretation, Pie charts.

The preliminary exam will be computer-based where objective type questions of 100 marks will be asked. It will have to be completed in one hour. The exam will have three sections — Numerical ability (35 questions and 35 marks), English language (30 questions and 30 marks) and Reasoning ability (35 questions and 35 marks).

