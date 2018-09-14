IBPS Clerk 2018: Notification for 7275 posts released at ibps.in

IBPS Clerk 2018: Here’s the complete details on the recruitment exam IBPS Clerk 2018: Here’s the complete details on the recruitment exam

IBPS Clerk 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released notification for the clerk exam 2018 through the Common Recruitment Process (CWE Clerk VIII) on the official website – ibps.in. The application process for IBPS Clerk will begin September 18, 2018 and will end on October 10, 2018

This time, there are 7275 jobs for bank clerks, which is nearly 60 per cent less than 2016 year when IBPS released 19,243 vacant posts and 19 banks participated in the recruitment drive.

IBPS will conduct the preliminary examination in December. The online exam will be held in two stages — preliminary and main.

IBPS Clerk 2018: Important dates

Online application process begisn: September 18 to October 10, 2018

Application fees payment: September 18 to October 10, 2018

Download of pre-exam training call letter: November 2018

Conduct of pre-exam training: November 26 to December 1, 2018

Download of preliminary exam call letter: November 2018

Date of prelim exam: December 8, 9, 15, and 16, 2018

IBPS Clerk 2018: Eligibility

The candidate has to be an Indian national.

Age limit: The candidate must be not less than 20 years and not above 28 years. This means the candidate should not be born later than September 1, 1998. There is age relaxation for the reserved category.

Educational qualification: A candidate must have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. They should have the working knowledge of computer systems. The candidate should have passed in English as one of the subjects at SSC/ HSC/ Intermediate/ Graduation level.

