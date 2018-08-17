Federal Bank recruitment 2018: Apply for PO, Clerk post at federalbank.co.in, eligibility and salary details

Federal Bank recruitment 2018: The registration for the same will be closing on August 27. The registration for the same will be closing on August 27.

Federal Bank recruitment 2018: The Federal Bank has issued a recruitment notification, inviting applications from eligible, interested aspirants to apply for the posts of Officers (in scale I) and Clerks. The registration for the same has commenced from August 14 and will be closing on August 27. Those who wish to apply may do so at the official website, http://www.federalbank.co.in.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification:

Officers: The aspirants should be post-graduates with minimum 60 per cent marks in any discipline from a recognised university or any other institutions. They should have completed their academics (from class 10 onwards) in regular mode of study.

Clerk: The aspirants should be graduates or post-graduates with minimum 60 per cent marks in any discipline from a recognised university or any other institutions. They should have completed their academics (from class 10 onwards) in regular mode of study.

Age limit:

Officers: The age of the candidates should not exceed 26 years.

Clerk: The age of the candidates should not exceed 24 years.

Pay Scale

Officers Scale I: The starting salary for the selected candidates will be Rs 23,700 per month.

Clerk: The starting salary for the selected candidates will be Rs 13,075 per month.

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of an online aptitude test, group discussion and personal interview or any other mode, which will be decided by the bank. The online aptitude test will be followed by a psychometric questionnaire.

Important dates

Last date for online registration/ remittance of application fee: August 27

Online aptitude test: September 9

