Exim Bank recruitment 2018: Hiring for 20 management trainees, application process begins October 13

Exim Bank recruitment 2018: The candidates can apply through the official website eximbankindia.in. (Image source: unspalsh.com) Exim Bank recruitment 2018: The candidates can apply through the official website eximbankindia.in. (Image source: unspalsh.com)

Exim Bank recruitment 2018: The Exim Bank has released a recruitment notification inviting aspirants to apply for the posts of management trainee in various departments. Interested, eligible aspirants can apply for the same at the official website eximbankindia.in. The online application process will begin from October 13 and will be closed by November 10, 2018.

The candidates need to possess a post graduate degree in Business Management with minimun 50 per cent marks. The selected candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 32,500 per month.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 20

Post wise vacancy details:

General Category candidates: 11

SC: 3

ST: 1

OBC: 5

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

Post Graduates in Business Management or Chartered Accountants (CA). The Post-Graduate course should be of a minimum 2 years full-time duration. In the case of CA, passing the professional examination is sufficient. Minimum 50 per cent aggregate marks in both Graduation and Post-Graduation. Fresh post-graduates who have completed/passed their post-graduation in the recent past or candidates who have appeared for the post-graduation examination and are expecting their results in the year 2019 are also eligible to apply.

Age Limit:

General category: The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 25 years as on October 1, 2018

SC/ ST: The age of the candidates should not exceed 30 years as on October 1, 2018

OBC: The age of the candidates should not be above 28 years as on October 1, 2018.

Pay scale:

The selected candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 32,500 per month

Selection procedure

The selection will be made on the basis of a written test and an interview.

Application fees:

The General/ OBC category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 600, however, Rs 100 for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates.

How to apply

Those interested in applying can do so at the official website eximbankindia.in.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application: October 13

Last date to apply online: November 10, 2018

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd