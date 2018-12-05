Canara Bank admit cards 2018 released at canarabank.com

Canara Bank admit card 2018: The call letters for the online test for recruitment for the Canara Bank for the post of the probation officer (PO) have been released on the official website – canarabank.com. Candidates who receive the call letter or admit card will appear for the recruitment exam that is scheduled to be conducted on December 23, 2018.

The selection process will include the written exam, group discussion and personal interview, The selected candidates will be eligible to attend a special course Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF). On clearing the exam, candidates will be eligible for the post of probation officer grade I. There are as many as 800 seats available.

The PGDBF course is one-year training programme; divided between nine months of classroom studies and three months of internship at Canara Bank. The special course will be conducted by either Manipal Global Education Services, Bengaluru or NITTE Education International, Greater Noida.

Canara Bank admit card 2018: Eligibility criteria

Education Qualification: Candidates must have a graduation degree with minimum 60% marks from any government recognised university. Minimum marks required for the SC, ST and PWD category candidates is 55%.

Age limit: Candidates should be at least 20 years of age but not more than 30 years. Further relaxations are granted for the reserved category candidates including SC, ST, OBS and PwD candidates.

Candidates will also have to submit a course fee. For those applying for Manipal Global Education Services will have to pay Rs 4,13,000 and those applying for NIITE education International, Greater Noida will have to pay Rs 3,54,000. Candidates can download hall ticket or call letter from official website – canarabank.com.

Canara Bank admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1 – Visit the official website – canarabank.org

Step 2 – Scroll down and look at the left-hand side ‘apply now section’

Step 3 – Under the section look for the link ‘RP 1/ 2018 probationary officer…’

Step 4 – A new window will open

Step 5 – Fill in the roll number and other details on the ‘log-in’ section on the right

Step 6 – Download the call letter or admit card

Canara bank admit card 2018: Exam pattern

The test will be conducted online. The duration of the exam will be two hours or 120 minutes. It will be a bilingual exam/ the exam will be divided into four sections for 50 marks each. Each section will have 50 questions. The four sections will be – English language, reasoning, general awareness, and quantitative aptitude. There will also be negative marking for each wrong answer. For every wrong answer -0.25 marks will be deducted.

