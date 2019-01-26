Canara Bank admit card 2018: PO Interview and GD call letter released, check direct link

Canara Bank admit card 2018: The admit card for the Canara Bank Probationary Officer (PO) Interview and Group Discussion (GD) process has been released. The Interview and GD round will be conducted on February 4, 2019. The candidates can download the admit card through the official website, canarabank.com.

The Probationary Officer examination was earlier conducted on December 23, 2018, and the candidates who had cleared the examination now have to appear for the Interview/ GD round.

Canara Bank admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1 – Visit the official website – canarabank.com

Step 2 – Scroll down and look at the left-hand side ‘apply now section’

Step 3 – Under the section look for the link ‘RP 1/ 2018 probationary officer…’

Step 4 – A new window will open

Step 5 – Fill in the roll number and other details on the ‘log-in’ section on the right

Step 6 – Download the call letter or admit card.

The selection process will include the written exam, group discussion and personal interview, The selected candidates will be eligible to attend a special course Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF). On clearing the exam, candidates will be eligible for the post of probation officer grade I. There are as many as 800 seats available.

The PGDBF course is one-year training programme; divided between nine months of classroom studies and three months of internship at Canara Bank. The special course will be conducted by either Manipal Global Education Services, Bengaluru or NITTE Education International, Greater Noida.

