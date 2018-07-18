BOB PO exam 2018 call letter released at bankofbaroda.com

BOB PO exam 2018 admit card: The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 28. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 28.

BOB PO exam 2018 admit card: The admit card for the Bank of Baroda (BOB) Probationary Officer (PO) examination has been released. Those selected will have to undergo a nine months Post Graduate Certificate in Banking and Finance course in Baroda Manipal School of Banking after which they will get the post of PO in junior management grade/ scale-I. All those who have registered for the same can download their respective admit cards from the official website — bankofbaroda.com. The selection will be done through an online exam (objective + descriptive) followed by psychometric assessment, group discussion and personal interview.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 28. A total of 600 students will be inducted. The fees for this course is Rs 3,45,000 (inclusive of boarding, lodging and course fees, other fees, etc.) plus applicable taxes to be paid by the student.

BOB PO admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on ‘careers’

Step 3: Click on the link for downloading call letter

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your registration/roll number, password/date of birth and image code

Step 5: Click on login

Step 6: Your call letter will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Vacancy details

Total posts: 600

SC: 90

ST: 45

OBC: 162

UR: 303

The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of scores obtained by the candidates in online test, group discussion and interview.

