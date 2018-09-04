Bank of Maharashtra recruitment 2018: Apply for CA/ Cost Management Accountant posts, salary over Rs 40,000 per month

Bank of Maharashtra recruitment 2018: Those selected will be on probation for a period of 24 months. Those selected will be on probation for a period of 24 months.

Bank of Maharashtra recruitment 2018: The Bank of Maharashtra has issued a recruitment notification, inviting interested aspirants to apply for the posts of Chartered Accountant and Cost Management Accountants in JMGS-scale 1. Those selected will be on probation for a period of 24 months. The last date to pay the fee is September 23. Those who wish to apply may do so at the official website, bankofmaharashtra.in.

Vacancy Details

Total vacancies: 50

Designation

Chartered Accountant/ Cost Management Accountants in scale 1.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirant should have done graduation from a recognised university with professional qualification of CA/ Cost and Management (ICWA) from a recognised or board.

Pay Scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 23,700 to Rs 42,020.

How to apply

Candidates can apply at the official website, bankofmaharashtra.in.

Application fee:

OBC/ general: Rs 600

SC/ ST/ PWD: Rs 100

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application: September 23

Last date for receiving hard copy of the online application: October 3

GD/ interview: To be out later

