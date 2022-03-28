Bank of Baroda invites applications for 159 manager posts: Here’s how to apply

The Bank of Baroda is inviting applications for nearly 159 vacancies in 26 states for the Branch Receivables Manager position in the government-run bank. Interested candidates can visit the official Bank of Baroda website — bankofbaroda.in/Career — to apply for the vacancies.

“Candidates applying for the above positions shall ensure that they maintain a healthy credit history and shall have a minimum CIBIL score of 650 or above at the time of joining. The minimum credit score will be as per the Banks policy, amended from time to time,” an official notice from Bank of Baroda read.

Eligibility

— Interested candidates should have at least a minimum of two years of overall work experience. From this, at least one year of work experience should be in collection profile with banks, NBFCs, financial institutions and related industries in India.

Also read | List of government jobs to apply this month

— Candidates should at least have a graduation degree in any discipline from any university recognised by AICTE, UGC or the Government of India.

— The minimum age limit to apply for these vacancies is 23 years and the upper age limit is 35 years.

How to register:

Step 1: Visit the official Bank of Baroda website — bankofbaroda.in/Career

Step 2: On the homepage, under the ‘current opportunities’, click on ‘know more’ link.

Step 3: Click on ‘apply now’ link for the ‘Recruitment for the position of Branch Receivables Manager in Receivables Management Vertical’.

Step 4: A new window will open up. Select post and location from the drop-down menu. Fill in your name, mobile number and e-mail address.

Step 5: Enter the given captcha and click on ‘Get OTP’.

Step 6: Fill in the personal details, educational qualifications and work experience. Upload all the required documents and pay the application fees.

Also read | Looking for government jobs? Here are a few for people aged above 35 years

People from General, EWS and OBC categories will have to pay Rs 600 + applicable taxes + payment gateway charges. However, SC, ST, PWD and women candidates will only pay Rs 100 + applicable taxes + payment gateway charges.

“Remuneration will be offered based on candidate’s qualifications, experience, overall suitability, last drawn salary of the candidate and market benchmark, and shall not be a limiting factor for suitable candidates,” the Bank said.

Candidates should remember that no changes can be made after submitting the application, so no factual or spelling errors should be made. The link for the online application will remain valid only till April 14, 2022.