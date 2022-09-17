scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

Bangalore University invites applications for part time, full time guest faculty

The candidates who are interested can apply on the official website of the university– bangaloreuniversity.ac.in. The candidates are required to submit copies of the relevant documents to the chairpersons of the respective departments on or before September 26.

Bangalore University, guest facultyThe candidates are required to have a masters degree in respective discipline as per AICTE rules. Express Photo by Deepak Joshi/ Representative Image

Bangalore university has invited applications for the posts of full time and part time guest faculties to teach at the department of architecture and various branches of engineering. The applications were invited for the academic year 2022-23

A notice issued by the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering, Bangalore University read, “Applications are invited for full time/part time Guest faculties to teach in the Department of Architecture, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Computer Science and Information Science Engineering, Civil Engineering and Electrical Engineering.”

The candidates are required to have a masters degree in respective discipline as per AICTE rules. The candidates who are interested can apply on the official website of the university– bangaloreuniversity.ac.in.

The candidates are required to submit copies of the relevant documents to the chairpersons of the respective departments on or before September 26. The shortlisted candidates will be informed about the date of the interview.

