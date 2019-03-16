Bangalore BMRC recruitment 2019: Apply for 193 jobs, salary up to Rs 80,000

BMRC recruitment 2019: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC) has invited applications for several posts at its official website, bmrc.co.in. The application process is on and will conclude on April 8, 2019 by 4 pm.

Candidates need to fill the online application form and send its print out along with relevant certificates of education and professional qualification to ‘General Manager(HR), Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, III Floor, BMTC Complex, K.H.Road, Shanthinagar, Bengaluru 560027 superscribing the envelope as “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF (designation applying for)’

The applications should reach the office before 4 pm on April 8, 2019, after which no applications will be accepted, according to official notification.

Selected candidates will be called for interview round post which jobs will be allotted based on merit. Those who will be employed will be hired based on a three-year contract.

BMRC recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Executive Engineer

Asst. Executive Engineer

Assistant Engineer

Section Engineer

BMRC recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. For the post of assistant engineer and section engineer candidates with a diploma in civil engineering can also apply.

Age: The upper age limit for different posts is different.

Executive engineer – 50 years

Assistant executive engineer – 45 years

Assistant engineer – 40 years

Section Engineer – 35

Work experience: For different posts, candidates need to fullfil different work experience requirements. For the post of executive engineer, candidates should have at least 12 years of relevant work experience. For the post of assistant executive engineer, candidates with eight years of experience can apply. For the post of assistant engineer, degree holders need to have a relevant work experience of five and diploma holders should have eight years of work experience. For the section engineer post, degree holders need to have three and diploma holders need to have six years of relevant work experience.

BMRC recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, bmrc.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘careers’ un the main tab

Step 3: Click on ‘apply online’ net to ‘for appointment of ee, aee, ae and se’

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page, click on ‘application form’

Step 5: Select the notification, post

Step 6: Register using basic information

Step 7: Fill form, take print out

BMRC recruitment 2019: Salary



