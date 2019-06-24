MPSC recruitment: NCP leader alleges scam in hiring of police sub-inspectors, govt meddling

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad Monday attacked the Maharashtra government over its resolution to accommodate 636 candidates from the waiting list of limited departmental police sub-inspector examination conducted by MPSC in 2016 and alleged a “Rs 100 crore scam” into it.

Labelling the government resolution (GR), issued in April this year, as “illegal”, Awhad accused the government of interfering into the Maharashtra Public Services Commission’s (MPSC) affairs. Speaking to reporters in the state legislature premises here, Awhad said an advertisement was issued three years ago to recruit for 828 posts of police sub-inspectors.

The MPSC then did not recommend recruitment of over 2,000 other aspirants who took the examination. Of these, 636 then approached the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal seeking that they are recruited but in vain.

These job aspirants later moved the Bombay High Court. The examination is meant for constables, who have served a minimum of four years and are graduates, aspiring to be PSIs.

Awhad said as per a Supreme Court ruling, not a single post can be filled beyond what is advertised.

“The government came out with the GR, saying these 636 people were recruited as letters were received from public representatives.

The MPSC is the autonomous body entrusted with filling the posts,” he said.

“The government is interfering into the MPSC’s affairs. Whether posts are vacant or filled, you cannot recruit (number of) for posts beyond what was advertised…The decision is illegal and anti-law,” he said. The NCP leader alleged that there was a “Rs 100 crore scam” in the recruitment process.