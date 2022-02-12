Army Public School Teachers recruitment 2022: Admit cards released, check details

Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) has released the admit card for the online screening test for selection of teachers for Army Public School teacher. Candidates can visit the official AWES website — awesindia.com — to download their admit cards.

The online screening test is scheduled to take place on February 19 and 20, 2022.

AWES admit card 2022: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of Army Welfare Education Society — awesindia.com.

Step 2: On homepage, find link that reads ‘OST (Online Screening Test) for Selection of Teachers in Army Public Schools’, and click on ‘Admit card download’.

Step 3: Enter the registered username and password to log in.

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and save it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check all the details mentioned on the admit card to ensure there are no spelling or factual errors. If any discrepancy is spotted, the candidates should immediately report it to the helpdesk at +91 62680 30939, +91 62680 03264, +91 62631 78414, +91 62680 6212 or write at awes.helpdesk@cbtexams.in at the earliest.

Admit cards should be preserved as no candidate will be allowed to appear for the online screening test without the admit card.

Candidates who successfully clear this round will then be informed, and they can then appear for the remaining stages of the selection process.