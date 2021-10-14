Aviation, hospitality and media sectors yet to recover, finance and healthcare continue to attract job seekers: Report

With hiring activity in India crossing pre-pandemic levels, job postings as on October 1, 2021, are at a 9.6 per cent baseline (February 2020). Data from job-search website Indeed suggests that clicks (jobseekers’ interest) for childcare jobs saw a massive 173 per cent increase in September 2021 as compared to September 2020.

Job seekers’ interest in several other sectors such as social sciences (88 per cent), MedTech (61 per cent), chemical engineering (56 per cent), and agriculture (55 per cent) also saw a significant rise between the same period.

Sectors and roles that witnessed growth and decline

The opening up of the personal care industry and the approaching festive season might have led to increased interest in the sector. Clicks for roles under the ‘personal’ category witnessed a 50 per cent jump in September 2021 as compared to September 2020.

The data also indicated that the allied healthcare sector continues to attract job seeker interest as clicks for jobs under therapy (47 per cent) and med dental (42 per cent) witnessed a modest jump in September 2021 as compared to September 2020. Meanwhile, finance jobs too witnessed a 43 per cent jump in the same period.

With schools across states opening up in a phased manner and businesses resuming office, hiring activity for roles in education and HR saw an increase. While clicks for functional roles under education such as ‘trainer’, ‘faculty’, ‘teacher’ and ‘English teacher’ saw an increase of 34 per cent, roles such as ‘human resources specialist’, ‘recruiter’, ‘human resources manager’, ‘recruitment resource’, ‘IT recruiter’ under the HR function saw a 9 per cent increase in clicks in September 2021 as compared to the same month last year.

The aviation sector continues to remain badly hit with clicks witnessing a 37 per cent decline. Along with aviation, clicks for driver (-16 per cent), hospitality (-11 per cent), and transport (-10 per cent) jobs also declined. Few other sectors such as media (-20 per cent), marketing (-12.6 per cent), and admin (-10 per cent) also witnessed a decline in clicks in September 2021 as compared to September 2020.

The reopening of businesses tied to the consumption sector has led employers to hire more customer-facing roles. This could be also linked to the focus of various state governments to ramp up vaccination. Job postings for roles such as ‘customer service representative’, ‘customer relations representative’, ‘customer care specialist’, ‘customer support representative’, ‘desktop support technician’ saw a 36 per cent jump in September 2021 as compared to September 2020.

A similar jump was seen in customer support roles. Postings for tech info (20 per cent), tech help (15 per cent), and tech software (14 per cent) saw an increase, as businesses continue to rely on technology despite hybrid models being introduced in large businesses. Postings management however only saw a marginal increase of 3 per cent in the same period.

Indeed’s data also indicates that postings for functional roles such as system engineer, test engineer, lead engineer, quality engineer, process engineer increased by 43 per cent in September 2021 as compared to September 2020. Postings for functional roles witnessed an increase – jumps were seen in HR (33 per cent), finance (32 per cent), and retail (30 per cent), during the same period.

Also Read | Covid aftermath delays recovery of travel and tourism sector: Report

Sectors that witnessed de-growth in job postings were Insurance (-41 per cent), driver (-37 per cent), construction (-35 per cent), media (-30 per cent), and installation roles (-30 per cent) such as service engineer, technician, maintenance person, operator, and utility worker

“An increase in clicks and postings in key areas such as HR, education, retail, finance, and agriculture indicates that the economy is recovering faster – thanks to Covid-19 retreating as we hear reports of 70 per cent of the eligible population receiving the first dose, as per the Health Ministry. Overall there seems to be guarded resilience in the job market, which will continue to witness growth on the back of the approaching festive season,” said Sashi Kumar, head of sales, Indeed India.