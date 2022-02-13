AUD recruitment 2022: Ambedkar University Delhi invites applications for librarian, senior assistants

The Ambedkar University of Delhi has invited applications for the librarian, senior assistant and other posts. The application process is going on and the last date to fill up the online application is February 21. Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the official website of Ambedkar University at aud.ac.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 22 vacancies out of which the posts of librarian, senior assistant (civil), senior assistant (electrical), and library assistant/library cum documentation assistant. Out of this, three vacancies are for the post of section officer, seven vacancies are for the post of senior assistant, two vacancies are for librarians.

Steps to apply for AUD recruitment 2022

1. Visit the official website of AUD at aud.ac.in.

2. Click on the Careers tab on the homepage.

3. Click on the ‘apply’ link.

4. Sign up and fill out the application form.

5. Pay the application fee.

6. Keep a hard copy for future reference.

The application fee for the candidates is Rs 1000 for the post of librarian and Rs 500 for the post of senior assistant, section officer. The application fee for the post of library assistant/library cum documentation assistant is Rs 300. Candidates applying for these posts should have passed the class 12 examination from a recognised board.