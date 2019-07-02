Atomic Energy Education Society AEES recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 57 PRT, TGT, PGT posts, check details

AEES recruitment 2019: Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of PRT, TGT, Librarian, and special education. The candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, aees.gov.in, on or before July 20, 2019.

The candidates need to possess two years diploma in education or Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) to apply for the posts.

Vacancy details:

Total vacancies: 57

Post wise vacancy details:

Primary Teacher (PRT): 30

TGT (Maths/ Physics): 4

TGT (Chemistry/ Biology) – 1

TGT (English) – 4

TGT (Hindi/Sanskrit) – 8

PGT (Hindi) – 1

PGT (Physics) – 1

PGT (Chemistry) – 1

Librarian – 2

Special Educator – 1

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

PGT (Hindi): Post Graduation in Hindi or Sanskrit and graduation with Hindi as one of the subject in all the three years and B.Ed. with Hindi or Sanskrit as a teaching subject

PGT (Physics): Post Graduation in Physics/ Electronics/ Applied Physics/Nuclear Physics and B.Ed. with any science subject as a teaching subject

PGT (Chemistry): Post Graduation in Chemistry/ Bio-Chemistry and B.Ed. with any Science subject as a teaching subject.

TGT (English): English as an elective subject in graduation in all the three years and B.Ed. with English as a teaching subject.

TGT (Hindi/Sanskrit): Hindi or Sanskrit as an elective subject in graduation for all the three years and B.Ed. with Hindi or Sanskrit as a teaching subject.

TGT (Mathematics/Physics): Mathematics and Physics in graduation in at least two years and B.Ed. with any subject of science as a teaching subject.

TGT (Chemistry/Biology): Chemistry and Botany/ Zoology in graduation in at least two years and B.Ed. with any subject of Science as a teaching subject

TGT(Social Science): Graduation in any two of the following subjects in at least two years: History, geography, Economics, Political Science of which one must be either History or Geography and B.Ed. with Social Science or any subject of Social Science as a teaching subject.

Librarian: Bachelor’s Degree in Library Science or equivalent degree from a recognized University with a minimum of 60 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA in aggregate or Three years Graduation in any subject and Diploma/Degree of minimum one year duration in Library Science from recognized institution with a minimum of 60 per cent marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA.

Selection process: The candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and skill test.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply online through the website aees.gov.in on or before July 20, 2019.

