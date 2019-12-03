At ISB placements, 1382 job offers made to 890 students on Day 1

231 companies, including 65 first-time recruiters hired from ISB this year (Representational image) 231 companies, including 65 first-time recruiters hired from ISB this year (Representational image)

On the first day of placement at the Indian School of Business (ISB), a total of 1382 offers were made to 890 students pursuing Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) at the institute. Last year, a total of 1194 offers were made on the first day at ISB, as per the institute.

This year, despite the fear of economic slowdown affecting campus placements, the average salaries offered has also gone up by 124 per cent as compared to the salaries offered last year at the ISB. This year the average salary offered to PGP students was Rs 26.15 lakh per annum. A total of 231 companies including 65 first-time recruiters hired at ISB this year.

Sector-wise, consulting companies continued to hire in large numbers. IT/ITES, e-commerce and technology companies also saw a robust hiring. FMCG/Marketing companies accounted for over 7 per cent of all offers made this year.

