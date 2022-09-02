scorecardresearch
Assam CM announces 12,000 posts to be filled by state govt by Sept 22

These 12,000 posts include 5,200 constables and sub-inspectors in the Home Department, and 256 assistant engineers in the Public Works Department (PWD).

Assam government to recruit 12000 employees under multiple government departments. (Representational image/insplash.com)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the state government will complete the recruitment process for 12,000 posts by September 22.

The appointment letters will be given to 12,000 new recruits in various departments of the government on September 22 at a function, he said.

“In our concerted push to complete hiring for 1 lakh jobs at the earliest, glad to share that today we have decided to complete recruitment for 12,000 posts,” Sarma said.

These 12,000 posts include 5,200 constables and sub-inspectors in the Home Department, and 256 assistant engineers in the Public Works Department (PWD). The other vacancies were in Panchayat and Rural Development Department, Higher Education Department and Health Department, among others.

“The addition of another 12,000 employees in the service of the state government will help run the day-to-day activities in a more seamless manner,” the chief minister said.

In May, 30,000 vacancies were filled up and with these new recruitments, the Assam government would hire a total of 42,000 people in less than six months.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 08:12:40 pm
