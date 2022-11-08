scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Assam to abolish 8000 vacant school teachers posts 

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that the state government in 2020 had offered a regular pay scale and other benefits to 11,206 contractual teachers working under the SSA in lower primary and upper primary schools.

The minister said that as these vacant posts have been kept frozen and shall be unfilled for a long period till the retirement of the contractual teachers

The Assam government on Tuesday said it will abolish 8,000 vacant posts of school teachers under the elementary education department as a larger number of contractual educators are already working under the Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA).

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that the state government in 2020 had offered a regular pay scale and other benefits to 11,206 contractual teachers working under the SSA in lower primary and upper primary schools.

Read |KVS Recruitment 2022: Apply for 4014 PGT, TGT and other posts

“In order to maintain rationality against this near-regularisation, the Govt. decided to keep 8000 sanctioned posts of regular teachers vacant to avoid duplicity and financial neutrality,” he said in a Facebook post.

The minister said that as these vacant posts have been kept frozen and shall be unfilled for a long period till the retirement of the contractual teachers, the government has considered it “prudent to abolish them for financial discipline”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine warPremium
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...Premium
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ringPremium
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ring
EWS verdict underscores that judiciary has been a reluctant supporter of ...Premium
EWS verdict underscores that judiciary has been a reluctant supporter of ...

However, he said that the state government may create posts as and when required owing to an increase in enrolment in the future.

 

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 02:31:18 pm
Next Story

Gujarat is Delhi’s vassal state, BJP has created ‘smokescreen of progress and development’: Chidambaram

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 08: Latest News
Advertisement