Assam TET results 2019 declared, less than 10% qualified

Assam TET 2019: The Assam Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) declared on Monday, December 30, 2019. This year, of 2.18 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, as many as 18,906 cleared the primary TET. Out of 1.58 lakh applicants, a total of 15,304 passed the upper TET.

“In the lower primary level TET against the total application of 2,30,532 candidates, 2,18,164 candidates appeared and 18,906 candidates have qualified. Similarly, in Upper Primary TET against the total application of 1,66,110 candidates, 1,58,648 candidates appeared and 15,304 candidates qualified,” read the official notification.

The results are available at the websites- ssa.assam.gov.in, sebaonline.org. “The result shall be available from 6 am of December 31 on the following websites- ssa.assam.gov.in, sebaonline.org,” the release mentioned.

Assam TET results 2019: How to check results

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the SSA Assam, ssaassam.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “TET” tab on the bottom right hand side of the page

Step 3: Go to the ‘download result’ link

Step 4: Enter your registration number, roll number

Step 5: Results will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The state government will conduct the TET examination on an annual basis from 2020. “Further, NCTE norms stipulate that TET examination should be held on an annual basis. The Education Department, Govt of Assam, henceforth, intends to hold the the Teacher Eligibility Test on an annual basis from the academic year 2020 itself,” the notification mentioned.

Around 4 lakh candidates applied for the recruitment examination that was conducted on November 11, 2019.

