Assam TET result 2021 announced; here’s how to check

Elementary Education, Government of Assam, has declared the result of Assam TET 2021 lower primary and upper primary exams. The Assam TET 2021 was conducted on October 31, 2021, through the offline mode. Candidates can check their result at – ssa.assam.gov.in

The eligibility test was held in the form of two papers – Paper I and Paper-II. The first paper was held for candidates who wish to teach classes 1 to 5. The second paper was held for those interested in teaching classes 6 to 8.

Assam TET result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – ssa.assam.gov.in

Step 2: Click on “TET 2021 results”

Step 3: Click on the result link

Step 4: Enter application number and password

Step 5: Click on login to check your result

The Assam TET 2021 examination was held in Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Hindi, and English languages. Candidates who have qualified this examination will become eligible to work as teachers in any school located in the state.