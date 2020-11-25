Assam TET PGT 2020 applications open, exam on January 10

Assam PGT TET 2020: Apply at ssa.assa.gov.in (Express Photo by Dasartha Deka/ Representational)

Assam TET 2020: The Secondary Education Department, Assam invited applications for the teachers’ eligibility test (TET) for postgraduate teachers (PGT) at the official website, ssa.assam.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is November 30 while the last date to pay fee is December 3. The tentative date of the exam is January 10, 2021.

Candidates having 60 per cent marks in the exam will be considered to be passed and for the reserved category candidates, the marks required are 55 per cent. After clearing the exams, candidates will be eligible for job, however, they will also have to clear recruitment requirements for the respective school as well.

Assam TET 2020: Eligibility

Age: Applicant should be at least 21 years old to be eligible to apply.

Read | Bihar D.El.Ed exam 2020 postponed, check revised schedule

Education: Applicants should have a postgraduate degree with at least 50 per cent marks or its equivalent from recognised university and Bachelor of Education (BEd) from the National Council for Teachers Education recognised institution, but degrees obtained from off-campus and distance education institutions shall not be considered as valid.

Assam TET 2020: Exam pattern

The examination shall be for 200 marks with two papers (paper-I and paper-II) of 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Each one of them carrying equal marks. It is mandatory to pass both papers.

All candidates who pass the TET will be awarded a certificate. The validity of the certificate shall be for a maximum period of seven years from the date of issue of the certificate.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd