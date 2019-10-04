Assam TET admit card 2019: Release date and time

Assam TET 2019: The Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (TET 2019) will be conducted on November 11, which was scheduled to be held on October 20. The admit card for the TET will be released in the last week of October, the date for which has not been confirmed yet.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, an official from Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission said, “The admit card will be available to download from Monday, October 28, 2019. The candidates can download the admit card through the official website- ssa.assam.gov.in.”

Earlier the admit card was scheduled to be released on September 30, but due to the postponement of the exam date, the hall ticket will now be released on October 28, 2019,” the official mentioned.

The candidates can now check the application status by login through their application number. The application status can be checked through the website- ssa.assam.gov.in by entering the registration number or user name and password.

Assam TET recruitment 2019: How to check application status

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the SSA Assam, ssaassam.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “TET” tab on the bottom right hand side of the page

Step 3: Go to the link “Click here for Online application for recruitment of Assistant Teachers from TET/CTET qualified candidates under Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission, Assam”

Step 4: You will be taken to a page where there will be a registration form link. Go to “Registration Form”. You can login directly if you are a registered candidate. Read the details of the recruitment advertisement and apply.

Step 6: Take a print of the form when you finish for future reference

Qualifications required:

Higher Secondary LP-TET/ CTET along with two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (50 per cent marks) for Assistant Teacher (LP) Graduation degree along with LP-TET/ CTET and two-year Diploma in Elementary Education for Assistant Teacher (UP) for Assistant Teacher (UP) Social Science B.Sc degree with UP-TET/ CTET and two-year Diploma in Elementary Education Assistant Teacher (UP) Maths and Science.

Age limit:

Candidates have to be more than 18-year– old and less than 43-year-old as on January 1, 2019. Age relaxation for SC/ST(P)/ST(H)/PH candidates is 5 years.

Around 10 lakh candidates have applied for the recruitment examination that will be conducted on November 11, 2019.

