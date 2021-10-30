Assam TET 2021 tomorrow: Check important guidelines to follow on exam day

Elementary Education, Government of Assam, is all set to conduct the Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2021 tomorrow, October 31, 2021, through the offline mode. Hall tickets for the same have already been issued on the official website ssa.assam.gov.in.

The eligibility test will be held in the form of two papers – Paper I and Paper-II. The first paper will be held for candidates who wish to teach classes 1 to 5. The second paper will be held for those interested in teaching classes 6 to 8. Candidates can refer to the Assam TET previous year question papers to understand the exam pattern in further details.

The Assam TET 2021 admit card comprises important instructions which every candidate needs to follow on the exam day. Although they are advised to read through those instructions carefully, here’s a quick summary of them for a candidate’s reference.

Candidates must carry a printout of their hall ticket to the exam centre along with a valid photo-ID proof. PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Passport, etc are considered as valid ID proofs. Apart from the specified documents, candidates will not be permitted to carry any eatables, communication and electronic devices, study material, notes, books, papers, etc to the exam centre.

Another important instruction is to reach the exam centre on time. At the entrance, candidates will be required to show their hall ticket and ID proof to gain entry. As a security precaution, there may be frisking too.

Once the exam is over, candidates can refer to the Assam TET answer keys to analyse their performance and determine their chances of selection. Data from previous exams suggest that it takes around 2 months for the Assam TET results to be declared.