Assam TET 2021: Check exam analysis, unofficial answer keys, expected result date

The Department of Elementary Education, Assam successfully conducted the Assam TET 2021 examination on October 31, 2021. Candidates who will qualify this examination will become eligible to work as teachers in any school located in the state.

As per experts, compared to 2019, the overall standard of the Assam TET 2021 question paper was moderate. The paper had questions from nearly all the sections of the prescribed Assam TET syllabus. Questions from the Mathematics section of the LP level were easy and based on conceptual understanding. The Child Development and Pedagogy (CDP) section was rated easy

However, many students faced problems with time management as watches were strictly prohibited.

The Assam TET 2021 answer key has not been released yet. However, soon after the completion of the examination several coaching institutes and subject experts have come up with the unofficial answers keys relying on the memory-based questions. These answer keys can help determine the rough score.

Department of Elementary Education, Assam has not specified the exact date for releasing the Assam TET 2021 result. However, as per previous year trends, it is likely that the results will be available by December 2021. Candidates are advised to preserve their Assam TET 2021 admit card, as its particulars will be needed to access the results.