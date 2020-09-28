Assam Teachers Recruitment 2020: Hiring begins for 3,753 vacancies, apply now

Assam teacher recruitment 2020: Apply at ssa.assam.gov.in. Representational image/ file

Assam Teachers Recruitment 2020: The Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Assam (SSA Assam) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for various vacant teacher posts. The vacancies are for 2,966 posts of lower primary teachers, 548 posts of upper primary (Social Science) teachers, and 239 posts of upper primary (maths and science) teachers.

The online application process for the vacancies has started, and the candidates can apply through the website- ssa.assam.gov.in till October 11.

Assam Teachers Recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Lower Primary Teachers: 2,966

Upper Primary (Social Science) Teachers: 548

Upper Primary (Maths and Science) Teachers: 239.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications: Applicant should have cleared the state teacher eligibility test (TET) for the posts. However, the candidates need to have pass SSC with 50 per cent marks and either a two year diploma in elementary education, or SSC with 45 per cent marks and two year diploma from NCTE approved institution or SSC with 50 per cent marks and four-year B.El.Ed or SSC with 50 per cent marks and two year diploma in education (special education).

For details on education qualifications, please check the official notification.

Age limit: Applicant should be at least 18 years of age to be eligible to apply. The upper age is capped at 10 years. For OBC/ MOBC, the upper age limit is 43 years while for SC, ST and PwD category, it is 43 years. The age will be calculated as on January 1.

Selection process: The candidates will be selected on the basis of marks allocated as per examinations.

“Marks will be in proportion to the percentage of marks secured in the examination, for example, if a candidate secures 54 per cent aggregate marks in HSSLC examination, he/ she shall be given 54 marks for the HSSLC examination,” the official notification mentioned.

The application process will be available online- ssa.assam.gov.in till October 11.

