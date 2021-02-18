Assam Special TET 2021: Preparation tips to follow a week before exam

Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission (SSA), Government of Assam is going to conduct the state Special TET on February 28. Assam Special Teacher Eligibility Test is conducted for eligible contractual employees engaged by the SSA. The admit card is already out at the official website ssa.assam.gov.in. With about less than two weeks left before the exam, it is high time that registered candidates begin the final preparations for the test.

Registered candidates of Assam Special TET are expected to have already covered the syllabus for the exam by now. During the last few days left before the exam, one of the most important actions to take is to revisit the syllabus and find out any important topics that may have been skipped. In addition, candidates must refer to the syllabus and identify topics for which they need further revisions.

SSA already announced the scheme and pattern of the state level TET exam earlier in the official notification. The question paper is based on the subjects of child development and pedagogy, language and mathematics and environmental science.

Each of the aforementioned subjects carries 30 marks in the exam. Candidates have to secure at least 90 marks out of 150 in order to secure their position on the final merit lists. As such, there is not much scope to leave out any subject. However, candidates must focus on an extensive revision of the critical subjects including child development and pedagogy and mathematics during the last few days.

For quick and effective revisions during the last few days, proper learning material is essential. In this context, the most popular and helpful learning resources during the last few days is perhaps the previous year TET papers. Candidates should refer to the previous year question papers of the exam along with the special TET answer keys of the concerned year of the exam. In this way, candidates can have the solution to the questions asked in the last few years.

The TET question paper is based on the subjects of child development and pedagogy, two language papers, and a maths/ science paper. The total duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes only is allowed to the candidates. This means that candidates have to solve one question every minute in order to attempt all questions accurately.

Needless to say, time management becomes an indispensable skill to crack the exam. During the last few days, candidates are advised to solve mock tests to improve their time management skills and secure higher marks in the exam.

Candidates must analyse a diverse variety of study materials to identify the most important topics for the exam. With time being a constraint now that the admit card is released, it is important to narrow down the list of topics to prepare for.

By referring to the previous year and other sample papers of the exam, candidates can find out the topics that carry the highest marks weightage in the exam. Thus, one must shift their focus on preparing for the high scoring topics instead of randomly studying everything.

The final suggestion for the upcoming exam is the use of short notes. Besides any other notes prepared by the candidates to study for the exam, during the last few days, it is important that candidates strengthen their proficiency in the weaker subjects. Write down important notes including formula, any new word learnt etc. This will help to memorise the important facts and figures for the critical sections of the question paper.