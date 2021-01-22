Assam Special TET 2021: Check application process details, exam dates, syllabus, paper pattern

Assam Special TET 2021: The application process for the Assam Special Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2021 for lower primary teachers has started. The candidates who want to teach classes 1 to 5 can apply online at the website- ssa.assam.gov.in till January 30.

The recruitment exam will be held on February 28 for contractual employees engaged or at present working under various interventions of Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission, Assam. The admit card will be available to download on February 10.

Eligibility criteria:

Education qualifications: The candidates need to possess class 12 pass certificates with at least 50 per cent marks or a Bachelor’s degree with a two year diploma or a bachelor degree in elementary education.

Exam pattern

The exam will be for 150 marks with paper-I. The visually impaired candidates will get additional 20 minutes.

Candidates having 60 per cent marks in the exam will be considered to be passed and for the reserved category candidates, the marks required are 55 per cent.

The candidates from to the general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 500, while Rs 300 for the reserved category candidates.

How to apply for Assam STET 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website- ssa.assam.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link- ‘Online application for special TET’

Step 3: Download, read carefully the instruction mail

Step 4: Upload passport size photo, signature, professional marksheet

Step 5: Pay your application fee

Step 6: Download, take a print out for further reference.