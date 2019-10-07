Assam Rifles technical and tradesman result 2019 declared, websites to check

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman result 2019: The Assam Rifles announced the results of the document verification (DV) process for the posts of Technical and Tradesman vacancies in Group B and C. The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the results through the website- assamrifles.gov.in.

The Assam Rifles has also sent the appointment letters to the selected candidates. The selected candidates have to report to the Assam Rifles Training Centre and School, Dimapur (Nagaland) on November 4, 2019.

“The selected candidates directed to report to Assam Rifles Training Centre and School, Dimapur (Nagaland) on November 4, 2019 at 8 am for Basic Military Training along with the following documents in original with four sets of xerox copies duly attested by a gazetted officer,” read the official notification.

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman result 2019 declared: How to check

Step 1: Visit the website- assamrifles.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: List of selected candidates will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Candidates will have to appear for physical eligibility test (PET) and document verification as well to be eligible for the job. A total of 749 posts are to be filled through this recruitment exam of which 10 per cent are reserved for ex-servicemen.

