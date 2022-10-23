APSC CCE Result 2020 declared, Bijit Pathak bags first position

The Assam Public Service Commission on October 21 announced the results for the Combined Competitive Examination, 2020 complying with the order of the Gauhati High Court. The candidates who appeared for the interview can check their result at- apsc.nic.in. Bijit Pathak has emerged as the topper of CCE.

The interviews for the posts were conducted by the commission from May 25 to June 4. The result was finalised and approved by the commission on June 6.

The interviews were conducted for the posts of Assam Civil Service (Junior Grade), a total of 121 people have cleared the interview for the post.

A total of 69 people have cleared the examination for Assam Police Service (Junior Grade). Six people have been selected for the post of Superintendent of Taxes. Five people have cleared the interview for District Transport Officer.

Also read | UPPSC PCS final result 2021 declared; steps to check

18 people have been selected as Labour Inspectors and 27 have been selected as Inspectors of Taxes. For the post of Inspector of Excise, seven people have been selected. 33 candidates have been selected as Block Development Officers.

The Commission selected four people as Assistant Employment Officers, 31 candidates as Sub-Registrar and 10 candidates have been selected for the post of Assistant Manager of Industries.