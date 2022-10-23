scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

APSC CCE Result 2020 declared, Bijit Pathak bags first position

In compliance with the Gauhati High Court order, the Assam Public Service Commission released the results of Combined Competitive Examination, 2020.

Assam, Assam Public Service Commission, CCE 2020, Combined Competitive Examination, 2020, Assam Public Service Commission CCE 2020 results, APSC CCE 2020 results announced, APSC Combined Competitive Examination 2020 results announced

The Assam Public Service Commission on October 21 announced the results for the Combined Competitive Examination, 2020 complying with the order of the Gauhati High Court. The candidates who appeared for the interview can check their result at- apsc.nic.in. Bijit Pathak has emerged as the topper of CCE.

The interviews for the posts were conducted by the commission from May 25 to June 4. The result was finalised and approved by the commission on June 6.

Read |JKPSC releases revises schedule for select posts, check schedule here

The interviews were conducted for the posts of Assam Civil Service (Junior Grade), a total of 121 people have cleared the interview for the post.

A total of 69 people have cleared the examination for Assam Police Service (Junior Grade). Six people have been selected for the post of Superintendent of Taxes. Five people have cleared the interview for District Transport Officer.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
From the Opinion Editor: Happy Diwali!Premium
From the Opinion Editor: Happy Diwali!
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
‘I know I want to do something big’: Girls who worked on satellite get re...Premium
‘I know I want to do something big’: Girls who worked on satellite get re...
One-hour digital blackout — kids read, an entire village is quiet & p...Premium
One-hour digital blackout — kids read, an entire village is quiet & p...
Also read |UPPSC PCS final result 2021 declared; steps to check

18 people have been selected as Labour Inspectors and 27 have been selected as Inspectors of Taxes. For the post of Inspector of Excise, seven people have been selected. 33 candidates have been selected as Block Development Officers.

The Commission selected four people as Assistant Employment Officers, 31 candidates as Sub-Registrar and 10 candidates have been selected for the post of Assistant Manager of Industries.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-10-2022 at 10:37:37 pm
Next Story

Eight shots that helped India beat Pakistan, starring Virat Kohli’s two fabled sixes against Haris Rauf

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 23: Latest News
Advertisement