Assam Police SI written exam result 2022 released: How to check

Assam Police SI written exam result 2022: The State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam has released the result of written exam conducted for the post of sub-inspector UB in Assam Police and AB in Commando Battalion. Candidates who had appeared in the recruitment exam can check the result at the official website — slprbassam.in.

The Assam Police SI written examination was conducted on April 24, 2022. Candidates who have passed the written exam will be qualified for the PST and PET rounds.

Assam Police SI written exam result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — slprbassam.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘result tab’ available on the homepage

Step 3: In the new link, enter roll number, date of birth (DOB)

Step 4: Score card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a printout for further reference.

As per the official notice, the PST and PET is scheduled to be held from June 20 to 25, 2022. The admit card for the examination will be allotted between June 15 and June 17.



There will be two different venues for PST and PET at Guwahati, for SI in Assam Police posts, the rounds will be held at 4th Assam Police Battalion, Kahilipara, Guwahati and for SI in Commando Battalion, the venue is Central Training Institute (Civil Defence & Home Guards), Panikhaiti, Guwahati.