Assam Police SI written exam result 2020 released, check cut-off

Check result at slprbassam.in. File

Assam Police SI written exam result 2020: The State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam has released the result of written exam conducted for the post of sub inspector. The candidates who had appeared in the recruitment exam can check the result through the website- slprbassam.in.

The written exam was held on November 22 for 597 vacant posts.

Explained | What is the Assam Police SI recruitment examination scam?

Assam Police SI written exam result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- slprbassam.in

Step 2: Click on result link for SI written exam

Step 3: In the new link, enter roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Score card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The recruitment board has also released the cut-off marks, the cut-off for male candidates in general category is 44.50, EWS- 37.50, OBC- 40.50, SC- 41, ST (H)- 38, ST (P)- 41.50. While for female candidates, the cut-off for general category is 34.50, EWS- 27, OBC- 31, SC- 29.50, ST (H)- 31, ST (P)- 31.50.

In case candidates face any issue in downloading score card, they will have to approach the authorities and email them at abubhelpline@gmail.com.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd