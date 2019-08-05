Assam Police recruitment exam admit card 2019 released, how to download

Assam Police admit card 2019: State Level Police Recruitment Board Assam, Guwahati has released the admit card for the Assam Police recruitment examinations. The candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card through the website slprbassam.in.
The recruitment examinations for the posts of Grade-HI posts (UDA, Steno, LDA, Bench Assistant, Typist, Data Entry Operator and Copyist) of Foreigner’s Tribunals is scheduled to be conducted on August 11.
The recruitment examination will be conducted in two sessions morning and afternoon.
Assam Police recruitment exam admit card 2019 released: Steps to download
Step 1: Visit the official website slprbassam.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number, date of birth
Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.