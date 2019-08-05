Toggle Menu
Assam Police recruitment exam admit card 2019 released, how to downloadhttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/assam-police-recruitment-exam-admit-card-2019-released-how-to-download-slprbassam-in-5880698/

Assam Police recruitment exam admit card 2019 released, how to download

Assam Police admit card 2019: The candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card through the website slprbassam.in. The recruitment examination will be conducted on August 11

slprbassam.in, Assam Police admit card, Assam Police recruitment exam admit card, Assam Police recruitment exam admit card 2019, Assam Police hall ticket, Assam Police hall ticket 2019, Assam Police exam
Assam Police admit card 2019: The recruitment examination will be conducted on August 11

Assam Police admit card 2019: State Level Police Recruitment Board Assam, Guwahati has released the admit card for the Assam Police recruitment examinations. The candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card through the website slprbassam.in.

The recruitment examinations for the posts of Grade-HI posts (UDA, Steno, LDA, Bench Assistant, Typist, Data Entry Operator and Copyist) of Foreigner’s Tribunals is scheduled to be conducted on August 11.

The recruitment examination will be conducted in two sessions morning and afternoon.

Assam Police recruitment exam admit card 2019 released: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website slprbassam.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on screen

Advertising

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019Railway JobsBank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notificationlog on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 APSET 2019 applications begin: Check exam pattern, how to apply, minimum marks needed
2 Uttarakhand UKSSSC agriculture officer recruitment 2019: Application form tomorrow for 280 posts
3 Bihar Excise Sub Inspector admit card 2019 for mains released, download at bpssc.bih.nic.in