Assam Police Platoon Commander result 2021 declared; here’s how to check

The state level police recruitment board, Assam has released the results of the Assam Police Platoon Commander exam 2021. Candidates who appeared in the written exam can check their result at the official website – result.apcap.in or slprbassam.in

The written exam was held on November 21, 2022. Those who have qualified the exam will now appear for the PST and PET. The PST and PET will be conducted on January 27, 2022. Candidates have to bring in their admit card of the written test along with original and photocopies of required documents to appear in the PST and PET.

Assam Police Platoon Commander result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official site – slprbassam.in.

Step 2: Click on result portal available on the home page.

Step 3: On the new page, click on Assam Police Platoon Commander Result 2021 link

Step 4: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

A total of 40 posts OF Platoon commanders under the Directorate of Civil Defence and Home guards will be filled through this recruitment drive.