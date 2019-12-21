Assam Police hiring at 6662 Constable posts, check details

Assam Police recruitment: Apply at slprbassam.in. (Representational image) Assam Police recruitment: Apply at slprbassam.in. (Representational image)

Assam Police Constable: The Assam Police has invited applications for the post of a constable. A total of 6662 vacancies are advertised through this recruitment drive. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, slprbassam.in.

The application process will begin from Monday – December 23 and will conclude on January 6, 2020. As per the norms candidates will have to undergo a written test followed by medical fitness to be eligible for the job. Those who had applied for the notification released earlier will also have to reapply.

Assam Police Constable: Eligibility

Education: Candidates need to have passed HSLC or HSSLC level of education.

Age: The applicant should be at least 18 years of age. The upper age limit is capped at 25 years.

Assam Police Constable: How to apply

The application process will begin from December 23 at the official website, slprbassam.in.

Assam Police Constable: Salary

Based on previous recruitments, candidates who will be selected will be in the pay scale of Rs 14,000 to 49,000 with additional grade pay of Rs 5,600 per month.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd