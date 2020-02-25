Assam Police Constable recruitment: Over 1269 posts for 12th pass, check details

Assam Police recruitment: Apply at slprbassam.in. (Representational image) Assam Police recruitment: Apply at slprbassam.in. (Representational image)

Assam Police Constable recruitment: The online applications for the recruitment of constable in the Assam police has begun today at slprbassam.in and will continue till March 15. A total of 1,269 posts are to be filled through this recruitment.

Candidates will have to undergo a Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) which will constitute of 40 marks. The PET will have two events — race and long jump. Those who make it to the cut-off through PET and PST will appear for the written test. The test will have 100 MCQs for 50 marks. After the test, extra-curricular activities and special skills exam for 100 marks will be held.

Assam Police Constable recruitment: Vacancies

Total – 1269

Constable (communication) in APRO – 802

Firemen – 410

Emergency rescuer – 57

Assam Police Constable recruitment: Eligibility

Age: For the post of sub-officer, candidates should be in the age of 20 to 24 years as on January 1, 2020. For the post of APRO. The upper age limit will be relaxed by five years for SC, ST candidates and three years for OBC candidates.

Education: Candidates must have cleared class 12 with physics, chemistry and mathematics (PCM) from a recognised Board or Council.

Assam Police Constable recruitment: Salary

After clearing all the exams, candidates will be hired at a pay band of Rs 14,000 to Rs 49,000 with additional grade pay of Rs 6200 for constable, Rs 5600 for APRO, Rs 5000 for messenger, firemen, emergency rescuer, and carpenter, Rs 6,200 for sub-officer.

