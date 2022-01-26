Assam Police constable recruitment: Revised merit list to be announced soon; written exam on Feb 10

The Assam Police recruitment exam will be held on February 10,2022 as per the latest notification. This exam is being held for 9,100 vacancies of constables.

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) released the results of Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) on January 19, 2022. Candidates can check these results on the official website — slprbassam.in.

Candidates who have qualified the PST and PET can apply for the written exam till January 30 through the official website. To do so, candidates will have to login to the official website using the assigned application number and password.

The DGP of Assam had recently tweeted that upon reviewing the result, SLPRB authorities had realised that the ratio of 1:5 as announced in the original advertisement, dated April 25, 2018 with addendum on December 19, 2019, and advertisements again appearing on various dates later too.

After the qualifying list was announced, a group of protestors had alleged that the system was not transparent and fair. They had also claimed that only two candidates were called in for a post, which was against the usual practice of calling five candidates for one vacancy. However, DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has rubbished these allegations, as reported by PTI.

“The total number of candidates may not look like five times due to many reasons like many cleared the cut-off in both armed and unarmed stream, many reserved category applicants got more marks than unreserved (UR) category and got absorbed in UR category and lack of sufficient number of qualifiers in some categories,” as quoted by PTI.

Now, even though the number of candidates for a single post have been increased to five, the date of examination has not been changed, the authorities clarified.

A press statement issued by the Assam Police recently stated that the results declared for the 9,171 posts of constable were reviewed by the SLPRB and it was found that the “actual number of people called for the written exam has fallen much below the ratio of 1:5 as announced in the original advertisement”.

“The SLPRB has reviewed the matter and decided to call an additional number of candidates for written exam in the ratio 1:5 as applicable in all categories of posts where eligible candidates are available,” the statement added.